LG wins the Alfa Beta Award for best peripheral of the year in 2023 with the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE, a gaming monitor that is impressive in every way.

The Alfa Beta 2023 Awards have sixteen categories, and this time we have to talk about the trophy for the best peripheral of the year. Here We have to highlight the variety of products that have been nominated, making choosing one really difficult. It didn’t make much sense to take the price into account since they were such different products, so we focused more on innovation.

Many interesting products have come out this year, but there could only be five nominees. Well, we opted for the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE monitor, the INZONE Buds headphones, the CORSAIR DARKSTAR mouse, the Trust GXT 834 Callaz keyboard and the SCUF Reflex controller. All of them are a safe bet for everything they offer.. For example, the Trust keyboard has an unbeatable price-quality ratio. It’s not a high-end model, but it works really well and is very versatile. And what can we say about Sony’s INZONE Buds. These wireless gaming headphones are amazing in terms of features.

Alfa Beta Awards 2023: the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE wins the trophy for best peripheral of the year

Until relatively recently, a gaming monitor could have a TN, VA or IPS panel, with OLED technology being more focused on televisions. However, little by little we see more manufacturers daring to launch OLED gaming monitors, LG being one of them. Now, if we focus on the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE, It is neither more nor less than the first OLED gaming monitor with a response time of 0.03 ms (GtG) and 240 Hz. Almost nothing! Its panel has a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, supports HDR10 and covers a DCI-P3 color gamut of 98.5%. In addition, it is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

This 26.5-inch gaming monitor It is designed for the most demanding gamers and offers exceptional image quality. The colors are intense and the brightness level is very high. But this is not all, since if we activate HDR10 when playing it makes the experience incredible. Also, it goes without saying that the viewing angles are perfect. On the other hand, LG has done a good job at the adjustment level. It has a very complete configuration menu and includes a remote control to make it more comfortable to navigate through the settings. Furthermore, being gaming, the LED lighting could not be missing.

At the connectivity level, it is a monitor that has all types of ports: two HDMI 2.1, a DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 3.0, a USB type B and an optical digital output. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that, unlike other high-end/enthusiast monitors, here the construction materials feel quality. In fact, both the support and the base are very solid and robust.

For being the first OLED gaming monitor with such a low response time and such a high refresh rate, along with the quality of the panel, how well calibrated it is, the design and all the customization options in the configuration menu , we have decided to give it the award for the best peripheral of the year 2023. It is one of the best, if not the best, OLED gaming monitors on sale.

