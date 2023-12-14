We continue to announce the winners of the 1st edition of the Alfa Beta Awards and GTA VI is the one chosen as the most anticipated game of the moment.

We are approaching the end of the 1st edition of the Alfa Beta Awards in which we are showing our recognition to all the video games, products and hardware that have been important during this course in the sector. Therefore, we only have two awards left to award after having awarded Baldur’s Gate III as the best single-player game and the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT as the best GPU of the year. Now it's time to delve into one of the most important awards for the future: the most anticipated game of the moment.

And on this occasion there is little doubt who stands as winnerwhich is none other than GTA VI. Rockstar's proposal has managed to prevail over other great titles that aim to be protagonists in the video game sector such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Marvel’s Wolverine y Metroid Prime 4 of which we will probably hear wonders in the coming months and years. However, GTA VI is one step above.

GTA VI is the most anticipated game of the entire generation and is the winner of the Alfa Beta 2023 awards in said category

There is no doubt that the Grand Theft Auto saga is one of the most important in the video game sector, but The wait for GTA VI has become especially long. It has had to pass all one of each so we can see its first trailer since the launch of its previous installment, GTA V, so fans are eager to know what comes out of the Rockstar Games offices on this occasion, one of the most careful studies with its products in the sector.

At the moment it is known that GTA VI will be available on the market sometime in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|Swhile PC version expected later, something common in the development of large works by the North American company. Expectations are really high, which is why it is a firm winner of the award for the most anticipated game of these Alfa Beta 2023 awardssince the impact generated by GTA VI in recent years, without even being officially presented until just a few days ago, has been unmatched.

In GTA VI, players will accompany Jason and Lucía in a story inspired by the outlaws Bonnie & Clydeso the robberies and the most hooligan tone of the saga will return for that successful satire that they usually perform on American culture.

