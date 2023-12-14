This graphics card can be obtained for less than 600 euros and is capable of playing triple A games in 4K UHD.

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT has 16 GB of GDDR6 memory

There are just a few weeks left until the year ends, so it's time for the Alfa Beta Awards 2023. Among the best video games and gaming products there is a category for the best GPU of the year. It has been a very busy year, with many launchesso it has not been easy to choose a graphics card over the rest.

These five models entered the category for best GPU of the year: AMD Radeon RX 7600M, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, A17 Pro, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 y AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT. Here we could have put the RTX 4090 as the best graphics card, since it has no rival. Nevertheless, In the end we took into account other aspects such as the performance-price ratio. This made everything much closer.

Alfa Beta Awards 2023: the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is the winner in the GPU of the year category

Most users may be surprised by having chosen the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT as the best GPU of the year, but from our point of view there are several reasons for this, one of them being the performance it offers for the price it has. It is a graphics card designed to play at 1440p, but can move many games in 4K, even very demanding titles like Lords of the Fallen. Now, sometimes the FSR will have to be activated, as long as it has been implemented. Nor should we forget AMD Fluid Motion Frames, which allows you to increase the frame rate per second.

It must be taken into account that the AMD Radeon RX 7800 It can be obtained from about 550 euros, being cheaper than the NVIDIA RTX 4070, and laughing more in many games. Therefore, from our point of view it is the best option for those looking for a powerful graphics card that is not excessively expensive. In fact, we could say that it has no rival below 600 euros. However, it must be taken into account that when activating ray tracing, performance is affected and this is where the NVIDIA graphics card comes into its own.

That it can move games in up to 4K, although AMD sells it as having been designed for 1440p, and because of the performance it offers for what it costs if we compare it with other graphics cards, it has won the award for the best GPU of the year . This proves once again that It is not necessary to make a large outlay to play on PC. Another thing is that we look for the best and the budget is not a problem.

