Super Mario Bros. The Movie has been a phenomenon that has earned it the Alfa Beta 2023 award for best adaptation.

Mario and Luigi are the protagonists of the Super Mario Bros. movie.

The Alfa Beta 2023 Awards have been responsible for paying tribute to the video game industry in different categories in which multiple titles or products derived from them have been strong candidates to win the statuette from the different previous ones, including the Best Adaptation categoryin which The Last of Us from HBO Max and Super Mario Bros. The Illumination Movie have started as favorites along with other products such as the Gran Turismo movie, the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s and the Castlevania Nocturno series.

However, of all the candidates, finally the Super Mario Bros. film has ended up taking the award for the best adaptation, this being a film that has been liked by all audiences equally and that has also opened the doors for other Nintendo franchises to reach the cinema, proof of this being the announcement of the film of The Legend of Zelda , which will once again have Shigeru Miyamoto as producer.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie is the second highest-grossing animated film in history

Respect to Super Mario Bros. The Movie It should be noted that this is one of the best video game adaptations that have never been made in any format, being a film that respects the source material at all times (unlike the film from the end of the last century) and that has elevated all the characters such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad , Donkey Kong, Bowser, among others, making them reach a new audience who seems to have turned to the plumber knowing about the sales of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

However, the popularity of the film has not only been reflected in the video game, but has also materialized in the form of a spectacular box office and collectionsince in a year in which cinema has been in the doldrums with some popular films and products such as Marvel’s UCM, Mission Impossible and even Indiana Jones, Mario has managed to stand out by being the second highest grossing film of the year, Barbie being the one who stole first place. Furthermore, she has become the second highest-grossing animated film in history.

The history of Super Mario Bros. The Movie has not only been nourished by a story that has dazzled fans and not so fans, but it has also had a cast of luxury voicesstarting with Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, among many others including Bowser voiced by Jack Blackwho has turned the song Peaches into a mass phenomenon.

For all this and much more, Super Mario Bros. The Movie takes this very special awardbeing an adaptation that has ended up dazzling us the most and that will probably continue to be talked about for years, especially because a sequel to it could be on the way.

