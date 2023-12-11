This year has been really impressive in terms of games, however, a winner has to be chosen.

Street Fighter 6 stands out as the best multiplayer game of 2023.

This first edition of the Alfa Beta awards has had a large number of nominees, the year has been really strong in terms of video games and the elections have been really difficult. After wanting to maintain a few categories so that you have as much information as possible about what has happened this year, it is time to show the winners and after discovering that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the award for innovation in gameplay , this time, it is the turn of Street Fighter 6. It takes the award for best multiplayer game.

As we have told you, the rivalries were really complicated, this title I fought against Diablo IVanother of the most anticipated games of the year; Modern Warfare 3, Dead Island 2which was an incredible surprise and we also did not forget Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Despite all this competition, Capcom’s fighting game has come out on top, standing out among all the others. It seems that its gameplay and how good it feels online have been key.

Street Fighter 6 has been the best multiplayer game

At least for Alpha Beta, you already know that in this case there can always be different opinions, however, Capcom’s latest fighting game brought with it great news that have managed to captivate millions of players. Not only its graphic quality, which has managed to bring out great potential in current generation consoles, but its online mode has captivated everyone, especially considering how well your games work as for ping.

On the other hand, the careful combat system has meant that those people who have been able to leave the saga aside a little longer, return with their batteries charged and ready to enjoy a practically perfect title which will delight all fighting game lovers. If you want to know all the information about Street Fighter 6 and our most complete opinion, here is the analysis that will tell you everything in as much detail as possible.

In terms of gameplay, this title has great modes to spend many hours at the controls, all of them very varied, something that could not be seen in the previous installment. That’s why the revival of Street Fighter 6 has led him to win this award. Placing itself ahead of Modern Warfare 3 or Diablo IV means that the Capcom team has made a practically perfect development and that has been seen in the results that the title has had since its launch.

In fact, we have even made a ranking of the most used characters in online mode, so if you are thinking of entering multiplayer for the first time after seeing that it has been crowned the best in this mode for us, here is the text so that you do not miss absolutely anything and are well prepared to face the rest of players. We already told you that it will not be an easy task, but it will surely be a lot of fun.

