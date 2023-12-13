Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has featured Mario García and Íñigo del Hoyo are the main voices of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in Spanish.

Mario García is one of the most recognized dubbing actors in Spain

The Alfa Beta Awards 2023 have not only wanted to pay tribute to video games, but within our borders we also find professionals who have given everything so that the titles we currently have have exceptional quality. And among all the great Spanish names we wanted to pay tribute with the category of Best Voice Actor/Actress.

It has not been an easy category at all, since our dubbing professionals overflow with innate talent when it came to getting on the microphone to give voice to video game characters, leading to this award having as candidates Lorenzo Baeta (Leon S. Kennedy / Resident Evil 4 Remake), Mario García (Peter Parker / Marvel's Spider -Man 2), Sara Heras (Anderson Saga / Alan Wake II), Verónica Llaneza (Ashley Graham / Resident Evil 4 Remake) and Javier Lorca (Basim / Assassin's Creed Mirage). However, only one of them could win, leading the Alfa Beta team to decide that Mario García is the best dubbing actor of the year.

Mario García has participated in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Hi-Fi Rush this year, giving voice to the protagonists

It must be said that although Mario García is one of the younger voice actors on the national scene, in the short time he has been at the microphones he has managed leave a mark in the sector by becoming, among other works, the regular voice of Spider-Man, being that his participation is not only limited to the Marvel's Spider-Man franchise on PlayStation, but he is also the one gives his voice to Tom Holland in the MCU and in any movie outside of this universe.

On the other hand, it can be said without hesitation that 2023 has been a very fruitful year for Mario Garcíasince although this nomination comes from Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the adventure in which he is being most recognized and which has even been nominated for the GOTY, the truth is that we have also been able to hear him in a game of direct competition, since he has lent his voice to Chai, the protagonist of the adventure.

As if this were not enough, Mario García has also lent his voice to characters from Starfield and Resident Evil 4 Remakebeing in this last game where he has had a change of role and registration, since he has been in charge of playing Ramón Salazar, one of the main antagonists of the Capcom adventure.

Be that as it may, it only remains to mention that a very promising career awaits Mario García within the Spanish dubbing both inside and outside of the video game, so we would not be in the least surprised to see him in future nominations in the years to come. Incidentally, this award also a new milestone for Marvel's Spider-Man 2being a video game which is winning awards of all kinds.

