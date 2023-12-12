Niño Maravilla’s contract will expire next June, but the striker – who has many offers from Saudi Arabia, the USA and Mexico – does not rule out the possibility of extending his Nerazzurri adventure. Which depends, however, on the results on the field

Alexis Sanchez wants to unleash the lion inside him in the Champions League and… on his Instagram profile. He doesn’t think about the proposals that have reached him in recent months, but also recently, from the United States, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. At least for now. There is a fixed idea in the Chilean’s head: to give his all for Inter until the end of the season and perhaps win another scudetto after the one celebrated with Conte on the bench in 2020-21. Niño Maravilla strongly wanted to return to wearing the Nerazzurri shirt and last summer he waited until 26 August, when Correa went to Marseille on loan, for his dream to come true. He wanted to prove that he was not “finished” for big football and prepare in a top European club for the next America’s Cup. Before the appointment that will see him as a protagonist with La Roja, however, there are another 6 months to live in one breath with Inter. And other Champions League nights like tomorrow night in which he hopes to be the protagonist once again.

Alexis wants to score to win the three points and first place in the group, but also to… give himself a gift in view of the birthday he will celebrate in 8 days (there will be 35 candles on the cake). Since he returned to Inter, the Champions League has become his natural habitat or, if you prefer, his ideal hunting territory (the lion…). Sanchez scored two important goals against Salzburg and Benfica and, more generally, played a greater number of minutes in Europe (250 in 5 appearances) than in Serie A (125 in 5 appearances). The coach from Piacenza takes advantage of his experience in the most prestigious cup of the Old Continent (already 76 appearances, no one more than him in the Nerazzurri squad) and his quality to keep the level high and let Lautaro and Thuram catch their breath in turn. It will probably also happen against Real Sociedad given that the Chilean was tested this morning alongside the Frenchman. The final verdict will come in tomorrow morning’s session, but Niño Maravilla hopes to start from the first minute as happened in the last three matches of the group, when they beat the opposing goalkeeper twice. Two weeks ago at Da Luz, in a stadium that was booing him, he took the ball, put it on the spot and converted the penalty to make it 3-3, the one that marked the Nerazzurri’s comeback. Before celebrating with the smile of a child painted on his face.

Sanchez’s contract with the Viale della Liberazione club will expire on June 30 and at the moment the management has not made any decisions on his future. It is possible that the objective is to bring a younger striker into the squad, but it will depend on financial availability. The Chilean arrived at zero and practically only cost the salary of 2.8 million net. The two goals in the Champions League, and the UEFA prizes they brought in (a win worth 2.8 million and a draw worth 930,000 euros), have already made the investment… a success. However, he doesn’t want to stop and hopes for other satisfactions. Because he lives well in Milan and if they asked him to stay, he certainly wouldn’t say no. Otherwise he will listen to the proposals that his entourage has already had on the table for some time. In Saudi Arabia they spoke of an interest from Al-Shabab and Al-Ettifaq, but previously there had been rumors about a possible transfer to the US league (to Miami or Los Angeles) or to the Mexican one (Pachuca and Club America). Talks to address next summer. With at least one other title on the board. At least this is what El Niño hopes.

