Aides to Alexei Navalny, who has long been seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main opponent, say they have not heard from him in days. Navalny is 47 years old and is in prison on charges that the vast majority of commentators and experts on freedom of expression consider specious, including that of having founded and financed activities and organizations that the Russian authorities consider “extremist”.

On December 8, the president of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, Maria Pevchikh, he wrote on permission was given to see it. Pevchikh added that last week Navalny had had serious health problems: his life “is in grave danger”, he wrote, “he is currently in complete isolation”.

According to the latest information about him, Navalny has fallen ill due to the poor conditions in which he is detained, including the shortage of food and poor ventilation in his cell, Ruslan wrote in an Instagram post also on December 8 Shaveddinov, himself a member of the Foundation. His collaborators have not received letters from him for more than a week, which is rather unusual, and it seems that those addressed to him have not even been delivered, he added Kira Yarmysh, one of them.

On December 7, Navalny’s collaborators launched a campaign on social networks to oppose Putin’s candidacy for his fifth presidential term, inviting Russian voters not to vote for him: the following day, December 8, Putin formally announced that he would run. Ivan Zhdanov, the director of the Foundation, he made it known that when Navalny’s lawyers asked prison staff why they couldn’t see him, they were told to “write complaints and requests”.

In January 2021, Navalny was accused and then convicted of violating his probation after returning to Russia following the controversial poisoning attempt, probably organized by the Russian regime itself. In May 2022 he was then sentenced to another 9 years in prison for fraud and embezzlement, charges he and many others considered laughable and politically motivated. Since June of the same year he has been held in a maximum security prison about 240 kilometers east of Moscow, where he is subjected to an even harsher prison regime than the one that had been imposed on him up to that point.