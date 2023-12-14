Suara.com – Bareskrim Polri postponed the investigation of Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Alexander Marwata regarding the extortion case of former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL, on Thursday (14/12/2023).

Head of the Public Information Bureau (Karopenmas) of the National Police's Public Relations Division, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, revealed that the reason the examination was postponed was because Alex was unable to attend.

“Because this morning or afternoon Mr AM was proposed by FB's brother (Firli Bahuri) to be a witness and present at the pre-trial hearing at the South Jakarta District Court,” said Ramadhan.

Ramadhan explained that Alex initially wanted to be questioned as a witness at the request of the inactive KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri as a suspect in SYL's extortion.

“So the witness was at the request of the FB brother,” he explained.

Currently, according to Ramadhan, investigators from Dittipidkor Bareskrim Polri are coordinating with Alex to reschedule the examination.

“We'll communicate again later, whether tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, we'll let you know later,” he said.

Previously it was reported that Alexander Marwata was a witness in the pre-trial hearing of inactive KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri at the South Jakarta District Court, Thursday (14/12/2023).

Not Receiving Legal Assistance

During the trial, Alex provided a number of statements, including the reasons for not providing legal assistance to Firli, who is a suspect in alleged corruption in the form of extortion of former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

Initially, Polda Metro Jaya asked about providing legal assistance from the KPK to Filri.

“We conveyed legal assistance yesterday, that the Corruption Eradication Commission does not provide legal assistance. However, we will facilitate when it comes to requests for documents,” said Alex.

Alex said that the KPK did not provide legal assistance to Firli, because the case involving him was a corruption case.

“If the case involves corruption, it is certainly unethical, as an enforcement agency to eradicate corruption, to defend themselves against corruption suspects. So at that time it was concluded like that,” he said.

However, the Corruption Eradication Commission continued to provide assistance in providing the documents Filri needed.

“But we will help from another side, regarding providing the documents needed for his purposes,” said Alex.