Smart speakers allow us to activate a large number of commands just by using our voice: from checking the weather to turning off the lights in a room. From asking you to make a call or searching for an email that has arrived in our inbox. And, as it could not be otherwise, Alexa is one of those that has managed to establish itself as one of the references within its category.

Light signals are one of the ways this speaker uses to communicate with us. Or tell us, for example, that you have received an order or that you are listening to us. However, sometimes it can be somewhat annoying, especially if we have Alexa in our bedroom and we are sensitive to these types of annoying signals. If this is your case, don't worry, we teach you how to configure your Alexa in the best possible way. Although, yes, it is possible that we lose some functionalities along the way.

Reduce or eliminate LEDs

Aware that at some point the LED indicators can be a problem for its users, Alexa allows you to deactivate them or, at least, dim them from your mobile application. In the general settings menu, we can click on the option that appears “LED Indicator” and, within it, make all the appropriate settings. We can, for example, turn off the indicator. Or, if you want it on, manage its brightness or deactivate the automatic brightness option.

With this action, we are going to reduce the brightness or disable the LED indicator that offers us information such as the time or the rest of the elements with which we interact by voice: time, temperature, alarm clock, etc.

On the other hand, it is important that we keep in mind that we will lose all the information that we usually see in the area where these LEDs are located. So, if we are one of those who interact a lot with Alexa and consult this type of data, the best thing we can do is lower the brightness or set it to automatic brightness so that it dims

What if I want to turn off all the lights completely?

As we have previously mentioned, so far we have only managed to turn off the information panel that appears in the central area. However, Alexa has more lights on most speakers and to manage all of them, there is only one way: activate do not disturb mode.

To do this, all we have to do is access the Alexa application, select the device and activate the option: do not disturb. From that moment on, in addition to turning off the lights, we will also block device notifications, such as calls or messages, among other notifications. When we want to use it normally again, we will have to deactivate this mode and we will be able to interact with the device in question again as we did before activating this mode.