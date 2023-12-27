Alex Marquez takes a dig at Honda

During an interview on “Catalunya Radio”, the Spanish rider Alex Marquez analyzed in no uncertain terms his first season aboard the Team Gresini Ducati. In addition, the number 73 also focused on his less than successful two years at Honda and his brother's arrival at Ducati.

“When you enter a negative dynamic you start to doubt yourself. I was lucky enough to go to a small and familiar team like Gresini in 2023, with a very competitive bike. Moving from Honda to Ducati is like leaving a child's bike for switch to one as an adult. It's much more comfortable and allows you to be competitive straight away. It gives you a lot of security and much more confidence” began the Spanish centaur.

“I didn't influence Marc in the slightest in coming to Ducati. He is very intelligent, he knows where he comes from. The Ducati riders all have different styles, but in the end we all managed to be fast. This gives a lot of confidence. He asked me for things and I expressed my opinion to him as a brother. I have seen everything that has happened since 2020 and it has been very hard for him. Feeling competitive and fighting for the title gives you confidence in yourself again” added the centaur number 73 .

“I prefer not to have high expectations, because I would run the risk of taking steps backwards. Being in the top five, managing to consistently conquer podiums and starting the year as we finished would give me a solid basis to face the season in the best possible way and with the right confidence” concluded Alex Marquez.