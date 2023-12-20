In 2024, the Marquez brothers return to be teammates in MotoGP for the second time, after Marc decided to leave Honda to embrace the Ducati project in the Gresini team. He and Alex have already shared the garage in 2020 at Honda, even if only for one race. In fact, that year Marc Marquez fractured his arm in the now famous Jerez crash in July and missed the rest of the season, while Alex moved to the LCR team in 2021.

At the end of November, Marc Marquez debuted on the GP23 in the Valencia tests, finishing with the fourth fastest time of the day. Then he underwent surgery to resolve the arm pump, which affected him in the second part of the season. Alex Marquez, who has won two Sprints in 2023, says he needs to take advantage of having Marc close to him so he can “raise the level of the team”.

“It was nice,” he said when asked what it was like to be on the team with his brother again. “We were quite focused on our side. There was very little track time during testing, so there wasn't much margin to check things. But when they announced his arrival, I think something will improve in the team's level and I have to take advantage of this. Personally, I have a great opportunity to grow as a driver.”

Alex Marquez says the transition from GP22 to GP23 was evident in testing, particularly with the change in engine output, which he says he still needs to get used to well. “It's a step forward compared to our bike,” he says speaking of the 2023 Ducati with which Pecco Bagnaia won the title. “It wasn't an easy day, because the conditions weren't ideal. The wind and everything else didn't make it easy for us to understand things.”

“We did a run with the GP22 and then moved on to the GP23. Things got better. I still have to adapt my riding style to that bike because the engine output is a little different. But, apart from that, the new aerodynamics are better for my feeling with the front and it's an interesting thing for the future,” she concludes.

