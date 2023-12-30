Alex Marquez has joined the Gresini team for the 2023 MotoGP season, after two complicated years with the LCR Honda team. In Lucio Cecchinello's satellite team he was unable to replicate the two podiums of 2020, when he was part of the official HRC team. Riding the Ducati, the 2019 Moto2 world champion scored his first pole position in Argentina and won two Sprints, reaching the podium twice more.

At the end of the season which ended just over a month ago, Motorsport.com/Autosport asked the Spanish rider how he felt as a Ducati rider compared to the Honda period the previous year: “I feel great. I'm already thinking about next season. The last three or four races played after my injury (two fractured ribs in a fall, ed.) were used to work for next year.”

“We've tried several setup things that are working. We have been quite regularly in the top 5 and that is the goal for 2024. So this season has been very positive, also with a lot of things to learn. We weren't too lucky in the first part of the championship, but for the results, the speed and how I felt in the garage with Ducati, it's a positive season”, continues Alex Marquez.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

“It's also true that when you have a competitive bike it's easier to have a good atmosphere. But, as I said last year, in the LCR garage with my guys I felt a bit alone, without Honda's support. For this reason I finished the season at the limit in 2022. This year however, Ducati explains everything to you, does all the analyses. It makes you feel important and it's something that all riders like,” says the Catalan, who makes a comparison between his two years in LCR and his first season with the Gresini team, affiliated with Borgo Panigale.

Marquez will continue to race with the Faenza team also in 2024 and will have the GP23 at his disposal. His older brother Marc will be on the team with him. The two had already been teammates in Honda in 2020, when Alex made his debut in MotoGP. However, the brothers only shared the garage in the Spanish Grand Prix, as Marc was injured that weekend, effectively missing the entire 2020 season due to a broken arm in Jerez.

