The Crosswords test is meeting expectations: it is being more difficult than it seems and, in addition, it is leaving some hilarious moments. Just one program after Lucía Jiménez invented Chocomoto, which could well be Rosalía's next success after Motomami, actor Álex García has given one of the funniest answers in the entire history of Pasapalabra.

The panel, with movie and comic characters, lent itself to very fun options. In fact, Moisés has surprised by putting two white gloves on Batman. Being the dark knight, he represents an unusual script twist for future films of this superhero.

However, the imagination has been triggered by the response that Álex has given. Which character worked for a time as a waitress in San Francisco? The actor said “Heidi” and the subsequent laughter almost prevented him from continuing with the test. Inevitably, the jokes have multiplied afterwards: from the Coyote bar to the place where Grandpa plays dominoes. Relive it in full in the video!

Furthermore, at the end of this same program we have seen a hectic war in El Rosco. Moisés and Óscar have shown to be hungrier than ever by completing a spectacular final test.

This has been the incredible Christmas gift they have given us: a most intense duel. Incredible!