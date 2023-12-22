It's Dakar versus Africa Eco Race. It's Aprilia against Yamaha. It's Cerutti against Botturi. The challenge of the twin cylinders relaunches the Rally-Raid on another planet. Alessandro Botturi opened the road

December 22, 2023

A beautiful road. The new path of eclectic, versatile, and therefore also racing, twin-cylinder bikes. Alessandro Botturi he took one and prepared it to run (to enjoy running). It worked, Yamaha took up the idea and with the Lumezzane Giant launched the challenge of the 1920s of off-road racing, of Rally-Raids. The challenge of the Ténéré 700 in its most extreme and fascinating forms, which now also involves Pol Tarres.

Aprilia has taken up the challenge. It was the first, concretely the first. A motorbike, the Tuareg 660, a formidable trainer, GCorse of the brothers Vittoriano and Gianfranco Guareschi, a number 1 rider, like Botturi, a friend of the Giant: Jacopo Cerutti.

It is the challenge of elegance, friendship, fairplay and, as “Bottu” will say, who in recent days has presented the Yamaha challenge from Deus, of the fantastic climate of the “third half”, an exemplary Rugby post-match ritual . The beauty of the “twin challenge” will have its royal theater, Africa Eco Race, the Rally-Raid that takes you to the beach of Pink Lake and Dakar. More than a trailer, Botturi's story is a preview of a film that we cannot miss!