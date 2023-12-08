Not all duets tend to be liked by the public; for fans, some of these should never have been done. This seems to be the case of Alejandra Guzmán and Grupo Pesado, who joined their voices in the song “Holy that you die”, a classic song by the Mexican regional group.

15 years ago the famous heartbreak song was released, which on this occasion featured the collaboration of the interpreter of “Queen of Hearts” and “Making Love with Another.”

The song, with lyrics of spite and pain, received a good reception on YouTubewhere the comments praise the collaboration that presents some musical arrangements, but the lyrics: “I hope you pay dearly for having deceived me even though I loved you so much, that thorns will stick in your heart if you still have something,” says part of the song.

“Excellent collaboration of a great group with a unique vocalist and the only queen of rock Alejandra Guzmán was the father of the fusion.” “Wow! Great collaboration, the fusion of styles is unique, Ale and Beto They gave a unique touch to the song.” “What a treat! Without a doubt Alejandra Guzman Your versatility and talent have no limit. Congratulations to Pesado, and to you dear Ale”, can be read among the comments of the song released a few hours ago.

Although positive comments about the collaboration are read on YouTube, the opposite happens on the band’s Instagram account, as many netizens showed their displeasure with the version and criticized Alejandra’s vocal tone, comparing it to the one Itati Cantoral used in that one. mythical presentation in the Basilica, when he sang to the Virgin of Guadalupe.

““I don’t know if it’s Alejandra Guzmán, Alex Lora or Itati Cantoral singing the Guadalupana.” “Alejandra ruins the song.” “Oh no, it seems Itati Cantoral singing.” “What a disgusting voice, it ruined the song.” “I respect each genre, but why want to introduce a style that doesn’t suit the group and that Alejandra Guzmán doesn’t like Pesado? …Neither one nor the other needs to put in those antics… Heavy material he has and come out with this! Alejandra Guzmán, too, how unfortunate that they spoil the good that no longer gives them any more,” is observed among the abundant criticisms.

In several publications promoting the topic, comments have been restricted.

