“The idea is to avoid having a tumor.” Alongside “primary prevention such as lifestyle, nutrition, physical activity, abstention from smoking and reduction of alcohol”, one must also “have the possibility, when one is completely healthy, when there are no cancerous cells yet, to identify some driver, that is, a possible inducer of neoplasms. This is even before the liquid biopsy, which in fact sees transformed cells, and makes us understand a risk of genomic instability, or an altered inflammatory-immune system or an altered bacterial flora” , the microbiota, conditions “that may in some way predispose us to developing a tumor”. This was said by Adriana Albini, collaborator of the scientific direction of the European Institute of Oncology (Ieo) in Milan and global coordinator of the Cancer Prevention Working Group of Aacr (American Association for Cancer Research), this morning in Rome at the event organized by Cnel, the National Center for Economy and Work, Aiom Foundation (Italian Medical Oncology Association) and Bioscience Foundation.

“Clearly – specifies Albini – a risk is not a tumor in itself, but it can enable us to implement active prevention and therefore establish a whole virtuous path that allows us to be healthier and also live in physical well-being and not just having to fight a tumor when it has already started. To understand what to do to reduce the incidence and progression of tumors – explains the oncologist – we must consider the process of tumor formation. There is a transformation of the cell and a proliferation of these cells in a microenvironment. Some risk factors – such as genetic age and chromosomal sex, ethnicity – cannot be changed, others such as smoking, diet, alcohol, tobacco, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, low cultural level, environment are modifiable and treatable such as inflammation chronic. The battle is to act on tumor progression, acting at the beginning. Most tests investigate genetic alterations, but they also check the state of inflammation, immunodeficiency and the microbiota: this is the intercept (intercept )” of the Cancer Driver Interception model, “to prevent not only cancer, but also other diseases”.

Ultimately, the expert continues, “it is a question of finding multi-cancer detection paradigms, such as liquid biopsy, which recognizes up to 40 different types of neoplasms, depending on the methylation of circulating DNA”, a form of mutated DNA. “This approach is promoted worldwide and the American NIH (National Institutes of Health) promotes non-invasive early diagnosis tests. The European Cancer Organization has recently launched a Manifesto to accelerate prevention. The industry is of drug development, but very little is invested in prevention. This is why we need Cnel and ministries – Albini remarks – to implement something that would save a lot of money, but is little considered”.