The national team of Asllani, Djimsiti, Bajrami and Ramadani played 9 games under the guidance of Sylvinho, with an average points of 2.00 per game

Francesco Calvi

2 December 2023 (change at 10.29pm) – MILAN

Many old acquaintances from Serie A, carried away by the enthusiasm for the second qualification for the final phase of a European Championship. Sylvinho’s Albania will face Italy in Group C, after having established themselves at the top of the Group E table during the qualifying matches. Fifteen points won, +8 goal difference, Asllani and his teammates are currently 47th in the UEFA ranking. The data is comforting, but beware of underestimating your opponent. The national team has changed a lot during 2023, after Sylvinho was appointed technical commissioner in place of Edy Reja: 9 matches played under his guidance, an average points of 2.00 per game. Furthermore, watch out for the factor… Serie A: from midfield down, Albania mainly fields players who have blossomed in our championship. The former Lazio player Strakosha and Berisha between the posts, the various Hysaj, Ismajli and Djimsiti in defense, plus the trio of Asllani, Ramadani and Bajrami in midfield. No champions, but there is no lack of motivation. In 2016, on their debut at a European Championship, they were eliminated in the groups by France and Switzerland. This time they are aiming for something more.

the coach

—

“I arrived here to bring Albania where it deserves, in the right place and at important levels”. Last January, after the announcement of his new position, the Brazilian Sylvinho introduced himself to the Turkish media like this. Turning fifty in April, after a career as a defender with Corinthians, Arsenal and Barcelona, ​​he moved to City before hanging up his boots. He met Roberto Mancini and joined his staff, accompanying him during his second spell with Inter. Before starting his own business, he collaborated in Brazil with Tite. Then 9 (unlucky) games at the helm of Lyon, a fifth place in the championship with Corinthians and, in January, the call from Albania.

LA STELLA: KRISTJAN ASLLANI

—

Born in Albania but moved to Italy at the age of two, he grew up in Buti, in the province of Pisa. As a kid he played with Kakà’s shirt on his shoulders to impress his AC Milan coach, but he was already so talented that he soon ended up in Empoli’s sights. He went through the entire youth team with the Azzurri and then made his debut in Serie A, moving to Inter in the summer of 2022. A technically skilled midfielder with great vision of the game, at 21 he can grow a lot and… quickly. Simone Inzaghi understood it and, this season, he is using it with greater continuity. For Albania he is essential.

training

—

(4-2-3-1) – Berisha; Hysaj, Djimsiti, Ayeti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadan; Asan, Bayram, Seferi; Cikallesi.

