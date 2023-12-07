Albania, Rama: “Why didn’t we vote for Rome at Expo2030? It had already lost from the start”

The pact between Albania e Italia by and migrants is consolidated, after the green light from the Council of Ministers the road seems to be going downhill. But it’s the same president Rama to clarify some questions. “Albania he won’t spend anything on the deal on migrants. I don’t know if it will work, you’ll have to see it to believe it.” Rama comes out and says who will really need this agreement. “For to govern – says Rama to Il Fatto Quotidiano – we must win the elections. It will therefore be useful to Giorgia Meloni this pact and it wouldn’t be a shame. It’s up to the Italian government now decide and impose the timeswe are not involved in anything other than our own availability to open our home to Italy and not lose sight of it the correct implementation of the agreement“.



“The maximum availability given by us – continues Rama to Il Fatto – is three thousand seats. The Italian government can reduce, but do not increase this figure and then he can rotate people as he sees fit based on the speed of the necessary legal process. I don’t know if Giorgia also has the European elections in mind when she thinks and works on this, but even if she had them it wouldn’t be a mortal sinbecause to govern and do the things you promise in democracy you have to win the elections first and then continue to win them, otherwise you can say things, but you can’t do them. Are the centers like concentration camps? No, lager is too strong a word, which I wouldn’t use. Certain it will not be a holiday resort, but a reception center and it will not be the first center of this kind in Europe. Just look at Greece to not go far”. Rama then launches the last dig at the Meloni government: “On Expo2030 it was clear that Roma era already out of the picture from the startItaly should have played that match differently, which is why we didn’t vote for it.”

