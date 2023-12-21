Suara.com – The match between Alaves vs Real Madrid will be presented in Week 18 of the Spanish League. The duel will be held at Mendizorroza, Deportivo Alaves' headquarters, Friday (22/12/2023) at 03.30 WIB.

Facing Alaves, Real Madrid is predicted to go all out considering that competition at the top of the Spanish League is increasingly heating up. As is known, Los Blancos are currently in second place with 42 points, two points behind Girona who are at the top of the standings.

Real Madrid players celebrate Rodrygo's goal (third right) when facing Cadiz CF in the Spanish League at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz, 26 November 2023. CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

Meanwhile, Alaves is currently still struggling to get away from their zone. Collecting 16 points from 17 matches, they are currently in 15th position and only two points ahead of Celta Vigo who occupy the top strip of the red zone.

In this match, Real Madrid, which consists of top players, is favored over Alaves. Los Blancos are also looking at this match with high motivation after picking up a landslide 4-1 victory over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

This victory also ensures that Carlo Ancelotti's team is unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, including the Champions League.

Apart from that, based on the meeting records between the two teams, El Real dominated Alaves with four landslide wins in the last five meetings. Including their last visit to Mendizorroza in August 2021 with a 1-4 win.

Unlike Madrid, Alaves is looking at this match with different capital. The players' motivation is dropping following consecutive defeats in their last two matches in La Liga.

Luis Garcia's team even failed to score in these two matches after being defeated by Las Palmas 0-1 and Girona 0-3. These two defeats also add to the long list of their failure to pick up points, namely nine times.

The match at Mendizorroza can be watched streaming by clicking on the following link: Alaves vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Link.