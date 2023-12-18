If “a thousand bells still ring in your heart” you cannot miss the return of Fangoria to our country. Almost a decade after his last visit with the “Música, gogós y policromía” tour (2014) and his brief visit with other artists such as Nancys Rubias and Miranda (2015) and his recent participation in Vive Latino (2022), finally the duet Spanish will be presented in Mexico City.

After an extensive tour throughout Spain that lasted 3 years from 2021, Alaska and Nacho presented their “Entre Paréntesis” consisting of a trilogy of EP's (extended play). that were raised at the end of the hard confinementjust like at the beginning of the group.

The furor and the news has dismayed all the Fangticos to such an extent that the first presentation that was announced for January 19 at the Metropolitan Theater is Sold Out, so the group has agreed to make a second presentation for January 18, for which there are still tickets in stock on the best-known online ticket sales platform.

Alaska and Nacho have said that they are eager to return and that they are no longer waiting for Christmas time, but for January to arrive now.

The show causes a lot of expectation, but what we can expect is a great repertoire of electrifying music illuminated at full laser, accompanied by creative visuals, energetic choreography and glamorous costumes, in conclusion, a great night.

Likewise, on January 20, the Nancys Rubias, led by Mario Vaquerizo, Alaska's husband and mainly the opening group for Fangoria in Spain, will have their own concert at the Indie Rocks Forum in CDMX. For more information you can find it on the group's official profile on Instagram @fangoriaoficial

