The first sales data of Alan Wake 2 they seem to be truly supernatural given the success that the title had among critics and the public (so much so that it took home several awards during the TGA).

According to what seems to emerge from a recent estimate, the title would have sold less than one million copies in its first month of life (we focus on the console version).

850,000 copies for a possible GOTY they seem like a paradox, but, apparently, the horror title has less appeal than people think: what worries data analyst Piers Hardng-Rolls is above all the number of active players.

Our global Alan Wake 2 sales estimate across console end of Nov is ~850k Think there will be a fair amount of interest at a reduced price, and then there is sub service inclusion down the line (I assume) Worth noting that AW Remastered got a decent boost in Oct/Nov as well pic.twitter.com/GtI1DFcomQ — Piers Harding-Rolls (@PiersHR) December 13, 2023

What could be the discount points that would allow the stock to sell more? Harding-Rolls speaks first of all about a possible price reduction which encourages purchases by a wider user base.

Even inclusion in collections such as PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass could only benefit the number of active users of Alan Wake 2. Another interesting fact, however, concerns the remaster of the first chapter of the series.

According to what reported by Harding-Rolls, in fact, the remaster of Alan Wake would have undergone a boost in sales between October and November, right around the time Alan Wake 2 was released.