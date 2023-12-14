Yes, Alan Wake 2 is one of the best video games in recent years and at The Game Awards 2023 its quality was recognized in different sections, including its GOTY nomination. However, the passage of time since its launch shows that it is a great creative whim, but not a business.

Video: Alan Wake 2 – Avance Trailer “Live Action”

Alan Wake 2 passed Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players by

According to information from Mat Piscatella, Circana analyst, the analysis firm's measurement tools place Alan Wake 2 in 147th place in terms of number of users on Xbox Series place 113. It should be remembered that this Remedy Entertainment title does not have a physical edition, only in digital format.

Got a few questions on Alan Wake II performance… According to Circana’s Player Engagement Tracker, Alan Wake II ranked 147th in November active user count on XBS and was 113th on PlayStation 5. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 13, 2023

Why was Alan Wake 2 ignored on consoles?

After revealing the information, some comments from players pointed out that the lack of a physical edition worked against Alan Wake 2 in the market and even certain users assured that that was why they did not buy the game and would only consider doing so if it were released on disc.

On the other hand, there are those who think that the exclusivity of Alan Wake 2 in the Epic Games Store, leaving aside Steam, was not favorable for its commercial performance either.

However, one detail to consider is that the Alan Wake 2 project was possible thanks to the relationship between Remedy and Epic Games. Second, Remedy assured prior to the launch that the decision to make it digital only was in favor of its price since it costs $59.99 USD, and a physical edition would require 2 Blu-ray so it was not an option in financial terms.

In the end, and ironically, one of the best video games in recent years could be a sales disaster.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Video games (as we knew them) are going to die

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News