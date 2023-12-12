Remedy Entertainment has released a new patch for Alan Wake 2 that introduces New Game Plus mode. According to what is reported in the official changelogthis mode brings with it a new ending, Nightmare difficulty, as well as new manuscript and video pages.

Remedy lets you know that to access New Game Plus you must have completed the Alan Wake 2 campaign at least once, after which it will be possible to start a new game keeping your weapons and upgrades unlocked in the previous match.

Finally, the patch improves the game’s stability by increasing GPU performance and reducing memory usage. Several bugs have also been fixed. Remedy lets you know that this is the last patch of 2023while the next update will be released next year.

