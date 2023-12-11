Alan Wake 2developed and published by Remedy Entertainment, recently won numerous awards in the latest edition of The Game Awards. Attending the event, in addition to game producer Sam Lake, were also the Old Gods of Asgard, already famous in the first chapter of the saga. The musical group, in reality, is called in another totally different way: Poets of the Fall, known for the song Carnival of Rust and War (present in the first Alan Wake, published in 2010).

At the bandin this sense, is currently in the top 10 of the most listened to bands on the platform. A result above all thanks to the song composed for the second iteration of the Sam Lake franchise. We also remind you that Alan Wake 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

