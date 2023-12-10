The sequence of musical Of Alan Wake 2present in the chapter Initiation 4, risked being cut. She revealed it Sam Lake himself, the creative director of Remedyduring an interview on the Friends Per Second podcast:

It was really, really difficult, for a variety of reasons, to put a musical into this game. And there were a lot of production meetings (where people said), “Come on, we need to cut it.” I thought, “No way, we’re not going to cut it.”

The idea of ​​inserting a musical into the game was Sam Lake’s, thanks to the fact that, as the director stated, the voice actor of Alan Wake Matthew Poretta he is a great singer, and therefore «Alan Wake can sing». And then, he continues by saying that discovering that David Harewood (wonderful in his role as Mr. Door) has a background in singing was also fundamental to the choice.

Lake continues by saying that the presence of the Poets of the FallFinnish rock band present not only in Alan Wake 2 but also in other titles in the Remedy universe as the Old Gods of Asgardwho helped direct Porretta and Harewood, and how the choreographer was quite lenient with a novice dancer like him.

The sequence of the musical, has now become iconicwas also repeated during this year’s TGA, enjoying enormous success among the audience in the theater.