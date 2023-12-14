While waiting to know the official sales data for Alan Wake 2, the first estimates relating to the console market alone have been released in these hours. According to reported by Piers Harding-Rollsmarket analyst at Ampere Analysis, sales of Alan Wake 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series: to be precise, the analyst estimates that around 850 thousand copies were placed on consoles by the end of November.

A disappointing result that it would depend on the release of the game in digital format only and by a marketing campaign with little impact, at least according to words by Mat Piscatella, an analyst at Circana (formerly NPD Group). Piscatella himself declares That Alan Wake 2 was rarely played by console users: even on Xbox Series

The PC market is not considered in the analyzes since analysts have no way to track data related to the Epic Games Store. We remind you that Alan Wake 2 is an EGS exclusive on PC since it was produced directly by Epic Games.

Previous article

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium: here are the games for December