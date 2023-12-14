Actor Alan Ritchson promises an exciting ride with season 3 of Reacher… Which novel will they adapt from Lee Child?

The protagonist of Reacher, Alan Ritchson, arouses the enthusiasm of fans by announcing that the third season will adapt a book that is a Top 10, which further raises expectations for the next installment.

We must remember that the second season is now coming to Amazon Prime Video and they are already commenting that the first has improved, so it is normal that they make the third. However, Alan Ritchson adds an intriguing caveat.

Here we leave you his words.

“Have we announced it yet? How much did you get? I wish I could. It is one of my favorite books. One of my favorite books. This is like every top 10 list. This book will make people very happy.”

Reacher

What novel are you referring to? For now we don't know, but for some time now, Alan Ritchson said that he wanted to make the adaptation of Die Trying.

Summary of the argument.

In this story, Jack Reacher becomes involved in a series of terrifying events after helping Holly Johnson, an FBI agent, when she is kidnapped along with him in Chicago. An unfortunate turn leads federal agents to consider Reacher the leader of the kidnappers, creating a crucial misunderstanding.

In an attempt to defend Holly from the violence of her captors, Reacher fights and kills one of the kidnappers, but is unable to free Holly. Together, they are taken to an isolated community in the woods of Montana, inhabited by a radical sect seeking secession from the United States. The situation becomes more intense when Holly is used as a hostage by the cult leader, Borken, and Reacher is imprisoned by the same community.

During his confinement, Reacher discovers the cult's obsession with conspiracy theories and uses this knowledge to plan his escape. Meanwhile, authorities struggle to make decisions to save Holly, fearing a tragic outcome similar to the Siege of Waco. However, Reacher becomes the key element in solving the crisis when he discovers the infiltrators within the FBI.

As the situation escalates, Reacher makes critical decisions to save lives. In a brave and decisive action, he manages to thwart a planned truck bomb attack in San Francisco, demonstrating his determination to protect innocent people.

In the end, Reacher says goodbye to Holly and McGrath, continuing his wandering journey along the roads of the United States, leaving behind a story full of tension, action and courage in the face of adversity.

Would you like them to adapt this novel? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.