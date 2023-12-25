Alan Ritchson como Reacher

Actor Alan Ritchson is making an impact with season 2 of Reacher and is already thinking about what he will bring us next time.

Reacher, the television adaptation of Lee Child's famous novels, has become a success on Amazon Prime Video. And it seems that its season 3 is ready to shake everything known until now! So Alan Ritchson will return once again as the former United States Army Military Police officer.

The second season of the series is already a phenomenon, earning the title of Amazon's biggest television hit in 2023 after just three episodes. The surprising thing is that the renewal for a third season was secured even before knowing that it had had thousands of viewings.

What awaits us in this new installment?

According to lead star Alan Ritchson, the series is about to unfold a “new world” for the charismatic Jack Reacher. The actor was already filming the third season even before the premiere of the second. What secrets and challenges await the towering hero in this exciting future?

“I can't say much about Season 3, but I will say that there are a lot of classic Reacher stories that are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way. And we can enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he is just living that adventure and that is the direction we have gone and it seems like it is really working.” Alan Ritchson tells CB.

Reacher season 3 is just around the corner, bringing with it a surprising twist and a whole new journey for our beloved protagonist. Prepare for the unexpected and the incredible in this next installment of the series that is taking the world of Prime Video by storm!

