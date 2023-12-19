Suara.com – The son of presidential candidate number 3 Ganjar Pranowo, Muhammad Zinedine Alam Ganjar, has stated that he rejects plans to build a new airport in North Bali. This is because it is believed that this project will only be used for political commodities.

Rather than building a new airport, Alam believes that the current focus should be on equitable development. Because, he believes there is a development gap that only focuses on the southern part of Bali.

“There is talk of creating an airport in the north Bali region, but I see that the planning is not planned and is only used as a political commodity, so I see that objectivity is not achieved,” said Alam in his statement, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

According to Alam, the construction of a new airport in North Bali will not increase the number of tourists coming to Bali.

He also said that a comprehensive analysis was needed in determining strategies for developing tourism promotions in Bali in order to increase the number of tourists visiting Bali.

“We need to analyze the data on tourists who have come to Bali so far, whether they are predominantly foreigners or those who need to be improved. Later, when we find out which ones are lacking, then we will determine what kind of improvement strategy it will be because the treatment is different,” said Alam.

However, Alam admitted that he agreed to continue to prioritize Balinese cultural identity which has long been popular and known to the public in preparing every tourism promotion strategy. Innovation through the creative economy industry must continue to be adapted so that Bali becomes increasingly visited by tourists.

“The promotional strategy must still prioritize culture because so far Bali is inseparable from culture apart from nature,” he concluded.

Previously, the discourse on the development of North Bali Airport was a serious discussion at the elite policy-making level. For the past 10 years, the construction of North Bali Airport has still been tug-of-war due to differences in views from the political elite.

Let's say former 5th president Megawati Soekarnoputri firmly rejected the construction of North Bali Airport. The reason is that if North Bali Airport is built, Bali will be very noisy because of the density of development in South Bali to North Bali.

Megawati Soekarnoputri's refusal caused various reactions. Especially the people in North Bali actually want the North Bali Airport to be realized. The reason is equal distribution of development and employment opportunities.

Reading the polemic that occurred, the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 2 Prabowo-Gibran promised that if they were elected president, North Bali Airport would be built.

“Pak Prabowo wants Bali to become the center of world tourism. The world tourism center means it must accommodate as many tourist destinations as possible for foreign tourists. Ngurah Rai Airport has been very busy, the queues are long,” explained the Secretary General of the Gerindra Party DPP, Ahmad Muzani when attended the internal consolidation of Gerindra Bali at the Aston Hotel Denpasar, Saturday (2/12/2023), evening.

North Bali Airport Design (Ministry of PUPR)

“With the construction of North Bali Airport, it is hoped that Bali will become an even more popular place to visit because of the convenience and better facilities,” he continued.

The construction of North Bali Airport is one of the campaign materials for the Prabowo-Gibran couple in Bali. For this reason, Ahmad Muzani requested that the Gerindra group and the Prabowo-Gibran Bali regional campaign team (TKD) continue to socialize it to the public.

Ahmad Muzani believes that the Prabowo-Gibran pair will win one round in the 2024 election. He measures this belief from surveys and public interest.

“The enthusiasm of the Balinese people is so great, extraordinary, the hope for Pak Prabowo to become president. This is felt from the overt, the secret, to the secret. God willing, Prabowo will win one round,” he said.