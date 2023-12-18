A look at the possible reasons behind the stalling of the long-awaited Aladdin 2

Disney, that factory of dreams that has given life to immortal classics, entered the territory of live-action adaptations with palpable ambition. The resounding success of Aladdin in 2019, grossing an impressive $1 billion, seemed to be the perfect prelude to a sequel.

More than a dream in the air?

However, the outlook for Aladdin 2 is becoming increasingly uncertain. Between the ups and downs of Hollywood, such as the pandemic and strikes, added to the resonant Will Smith incident at the Oscars, a scenario of doubts and delays is emerging. Mena Massoud, who gave life to the charismatic Aladdin, shares her thoughts and experiences in a recent interview with Screen Rant, revealing her vision for the paused project.

Massoud, marked by the silence of the industry after his performance in Aladdin, reflects a mixture of resignation and acceptance. “We shot in 2017. It's been six years since then. At a certain point, life just goes on,” says Massoud, evidencing a mix of frustration and realism at the lack of significant progress in the sequel.

A director between desire and reality

Guy Ritchie, the director behind the charm and magic of Aladdin, does not hide his desire to return to that fantasy world. “It was a wonderful experience. That Disney thing, as you can imagine, is such a professional set. It was a lot of fun,” Ritchie said. However, his involvement in the “Hercules” adaptation project with the Russo brothers leaves the fate of Aladdin 2 in the air.

The course of Aladdin 2 seems to zigzag between uncertainty and hope. There was talk that the sequel would tell an original story, deviating from the path set by “The Return of Jafar,” the direct-to-video sequel to the animated classic. But, as of today, those plans remain in the realm of tentative, leaving fans in a limbo of expectations and doubts.

Beyond Aladdin, a talent waiting for recognition

After his shocking debut In Aladdin, Mena Massoud has faced a surprisingly quiet path in Hollywood. Despite leading a production that exceeded one billion dollars, offers have not poured in as expected. This situation reflects a common challenge in the industry: even after a blockbuster, not all actors find their path paved for future projects. Massoud, with his charisma and skill, deserves a prominent place on the big screen, but he is in a kind of professional limbo, waiting for the project that will catapult him back to stardom.

On the other hand, the comparison with other stars of live-action adaptations by Disney sheds an interesting light. Actors like Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast and Lily James in Cinderella experienced a significant boost in their careers following their respective roles. This reveals a discrepancy in how different actors capitalize on the success of these mega productions. Massoud's case invites us to reflect on the intricate paths of fame and recognition in Hollywood.

The wait continues

The Journey of Aladdin 2 is a story of ups and downs, marked by the overwhelming success of its predecessor and the complexities of today's Hollywood affected by strikes and other delays. While Massoud looks to the future with a mix of nostalgia and pragmatism, and Ritchie embarks on new projects, fans of the saga remain in anticipation, dreaming of the day when the magic of Agrabah will once again come to life in the great screen and illuminate an ideal world.