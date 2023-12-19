loading…

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil al-Sisi won the presidential election for the third time. In his speech, he called the war in Gaza a major threat to Egypt's national security. Photo/REUTERS

CAIRO – President Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has won the presidential election (pilpres) for the third term. In his speech, he said Israel-Hamas war in Gaza poses a major threat to Egypt's national security.

Egypt's Election Commission on Monday announced that al-Sisi was re-elected as president for a third term in last week's presidential election. He officially reigned again for the next six years.

Chairman of the Election Commission, Hazem Badawy, said 44.7 million Egyptians voted in the presidential election. That's part of the 67.3 million eligible voters. The election participation rate was 66.8 percent.

Based on the official count, al-Sisi received 89.6 percent of the valid votes.

In his televised speech after the election results, al-Sisi said; “The elections in Egypt represent the world's rejection of Israel's inhumane war in the Gaza Strip, and are not just a presidential election.”

“This war must end, considering the grave threat it poses to Egypt's national security and the untold suffering it has caused the Palestinian people,” he explained, as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Israeli air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, Palestine, since the Hamas attack on October 7 have killed at least 19,453 Palestinians, mostly women and children. A total of 52,286 others were injured.

The war has caused devastation in Gaza, with half of the coastal region's housing damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced amid shortages of food and clean water.

According to the Zionist military, around 1,200 people were killed in Israel as a result of the Hamas attack on October 7, while hundreds of others were taken hostage.

Nevertheless, an investigation by the Haaretz newspaper revealed that Israeli army helicopters and tanks had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians Israel claims were killed by Palestinian resistance groups on October 7.

(but)