Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades announced that its troops had massacred 36 Israeli soldiers and destroyed 72 combat vehicles in the last 72 hours in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, which is the military wing Hamas, announced on Thursday evening that its forces had killed 36 soldiers Israel within 72 hours in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

During that time, 72 Israeli combat vehicles were destroyed.

“Al-Qassam Mujahideen were able to destroy 72 military vehicles in whole or in part in the last 72 hours,” al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaidah said in a statement on Telegram, as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Friday (15/12/2023).

According to him, al-Qassam Brigades troops also injured dozens of other Israeli soldiers.

Earlier, also on Thursday, the al-Qassam Brigades announced that their troops had shot 14 Israeli officers and soldiers and destroyed 20 tanks and personnel carriers in various axis in the Gaza Strip.

“The fighters were able to shoot four Zionist soldiers northwest of Gaza City, and target three Zionist vehicles with Yassin 105 bullets in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City,” read a statement from the al-Qassam Brigades.

The Hamas military wing added that its fighters targeted four Israeli personnel carriers and two Merkava tanks north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip with Yassin-105 shells, in addition to targeting two Merkava tanks with Yassin-105 shells southeast of Khan Younis.

On Thursday evening, the al-Qassam Brigades said their fighters destroyed another Israeli tank in the town of Khan Yunis with Yassin 105 shells, and set it on fire.

Furthermore, al-Qassam troops also opened fire on crowds of Israeli soldiers at Sufa military support locations.

“Our mujahideen and the al-Quds Brigade fired at the mass of enemy troops that penetrated the eastern axis of Khan Younis with mortars,” he said.