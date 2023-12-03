loading…

Hamas succeeded in massacring 60 Israeli soldiers. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The military wing of the Hamas resistance movement, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said its fighters had killed dozens of Israeli soldiers in their camp at a deployment point east of Juhr Al-Dik, amid the regime’s unrelenting aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades reported on Sunday (3/3/2023) that their fighters had killed as many as 60 Israeli soldiers after an explosive device was detonated in their camp, east of the village of Juhor ad-Dik south of Gaza City.

What are the details of how to kill the 60 Israeli soldiers?

Al-Qassam fighters successfully installed three anti-personnel devices in a circular formation around the deployment center. The landmines were detonated simultaneously at 04:30 local time and Palestinian fighters immediately began shooting at the remaining Israeli military personnel.

The report said that after incurring heavy casualties, all resistance fighters safely withdrew to their positions.

However, the Israeli military has confirmed the deaths of “two soldiers” during fighting in Gaza on Sunday.

Additionally, the Al-Qassam Brigades have fired a barrage of missiles at Tel Aviv and other cities in the Israeli-occupied territories in response to Israel’s bombardment of civilians in Gaza.

On Saturday, Al-Qassam released a video from Gaza showing resistance fighters attacking Israeli soldiers, tanks, and JCBs at close range in the Beit Hanoun neighborhood in the Gaza Strip, using four anti-personnel and anti-fortification shells.

Additionally, in a separate statement on Friday, Al-Qassam said that it fired rockets at the cities of Asqalan, Ashdod, Sderot, Netivot, and Beersheba, as well as the Ra’im military base, following the end of the ceasefire. with Israel in the besieged Palestinian enclave.