Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades massacred 10 Israeli soldiers in fierce fighting in northern Gaza. Hamas says the al-Qassam Brigades have fulfilled their promise to make Gaza a graveyard for invaders. Photo/REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

GAZA – Military Israel acknowledged that ten of its soldiers were killed and seven others wounded on Tuesday night in heavy fighting in northern Gaza. Hamas said the al-Qassam Brigade had fulfilled its promise to make Gaza graves for invaders.

According to an Israeli military statement reported by Al Jazeera, Thursday (14/12/2023), most of the soldiers killed were officers, including a division commander in the Golani Brigade.

The Israeli military first said in a statement that eight soldiers were killed in an ambush carried out by the al-Qassam Brigades; Hamas military wing, in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, north of the Gaza Strip.

Later, the Israeli military announced the death of two additional soldiers, including a Yiftah Brigade commander.

Fierce Battle

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing Israeli military sources, reported that fighting in the Shujaiya neighborhood was particularly violent.

The military source added that it was impossible to destroy the Shujaiya battalion of the al-Qassam Brigades with aerial bombardment, and that most of the fighters came from the neighboring Al-Daraj and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods and caught the Israeli forces by surprise.

Graveyard for Colonists

Hamas has commented on the killing of the Israeli soldiers. “The al-Qassam Brigades mujahideen fulfilled their promise to make Gaza a graveyard for the invaders,” Hamas said in a statement.

“The Israeli military's announcement regarding the killing of 10 soldiers, most of them officers, in Shujaiya and the increasing number of their deaths in various battlefields, confirms the magnitude of the losses and failures of the leaders of the Israeli entity and its army in facing the resistance forces and the al-Qassam Brigades,” he added Hamas statement.

“We say to the Zionists that your failed leadership does not care about the lives of your soldiers, and you have no choice but to withdraw from Gaza,” Hamas continued.

Insiden Friendly-Fire

Israeli medical sources also announced that 30 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza were transferred on Tuesday for treatment to Israeli hospitals.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli occupation army announced the killing of 20 of its soldiers due to friendly fire – an incident of soldiers being shot by their own comrades – and a “military accident” in the ongoing ground operation in the Gaza Strip.