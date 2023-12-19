loading…

Hamas' military wing al-Qassam Brigades released a video of three elderly Israeli hostages pleading with Zionists to immediately release them. Photo/Jerusalem Post via Telegram

GAZA – Military wing Hamas The al-Qassam Brigades has released a video showing three elderly hostages Israel who begged the Zionists to immediately release them.

The one-minute video titled “Don't Let Us Grow Old Here” was released on Telegram on Monday.

The three hostages—identified by Israeli officials as Chaim Peri (79), Yoram Metzger (80), and Amiram Cooper (84)—were taken to Gaza on October 7 when Hamas launched attacks inside southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people.

The three hostages were part of 240 people held captive by Hamas in Gaza, nearly half of whom were freed as part of a week-long ceasefire deal last month.

In the video, Peri, sitting between two other captives, says in Hebrew that he is being held with other elderly hostages who suffer from chronic illnesses and that their conditions are very bad.

“We are the generation that laid the foundation for the creation of Israel. We were the ones who started the IDF military. We don't understand why we were left here,” he said, referring to the Israeli armed forces.

“You have to get us out of here. No matter how much it costs. We do not want to become victims of the direct consequences of IDF military airstrikes. Release us without any conditions,” he said.

The video ends with the three men saying in unison: “Don't let us grow old here.”

Israeli media reported the three hostages were from kibbutz Nir Oz along the Israeli border, which was the target of the October 7 attack.

Peri was at her home in Nir Oz during the attack, according to Israeli media reports. He tried to chase away the gunmen while hiding his wife behind the sofa. He finally turns himself in to save his wife, who is still hiding.