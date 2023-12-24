loading…

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaidah. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas' armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades on Saturday (23/12/2023) said five Israeli hostages may have been killed in an Israeli attack.

This was because the Al-Qassam Brigades lost contact with the group holding the hostages, according to the Anadolu Agency report.

In a statement on Telegram, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaidah said, “As a result of the brutal Zionist bombing, we lost contact with the group responsible for the five Zionist hostages, including Hayim Perry, Yoram Metzger, and Amiram Kober.”

“We believe the hostages were killed as a result of one of the Zionist airstrikes in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

This is not the first time the Al-Qassam Brigades has reported losing contact with groups holding Israeli hostages in Gaza.

On November 18, 2023, Hamas' armed wing announced they had lost contact with the group responsible for protecting Israeli prisoners, and said, “The fate of the hostages and hostage-takers is unknown.”

(she)