Israel withdrew nearly 70 percent of its troops from the northern Gaza Strip and tried to advance south to fight Hamas. Photo/via Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said Israel has withdrawn nearly 70 percent of its troops from the northern Gaza Strip and is trying to advance south.

An al-Qassam Brigades source told Arabic-language channel Al Jazeera that the reason behind the withdrawal of Israeli troops from northern Gaza was the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance group.

Israel launched war in the northern Gaza Strip on October 7, and on October 27 Israel began large-scale ground military operations.

In numerous videos documenting attacks by its forces, the al-Qassam Brigades has demonstrated its ability to hit—with direct hits—hundreds of Israeli military vehicles, including its much-touted Merkava tanks.

Other videos show Israeli soldiers being shot by Palestinian resistance group fighters or blown up with carefully planted explosive devices.

Fierce fighting in the north also involves the al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

Although the Israeli military does not count the number of casualties of its soldiers in Gaza, a report issued by the Haaretz newspaper on November 28 showed that more than 1,000 Israeli soldiers were injured by attacks by Palestinian resistance groups, and 202 others were in critical condition.

Israeli Army Death Record

On Sunday (3/12/2023) alone, the al-Qassam Brigades revealed that dozens of Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in fighting in the north and south of Gaza. That included more than 60 soldiers who were ambushed inside a building in an area known as Juhr Al-Dik, east of Gaza City.

According to the al-Qassam Brigades, all Israeli soldiers ambushed in the attack were killed or wounded, and al-Qassam fighters shot Israeli soldiers who tried to flee the battlefield.

Similar reports were also submitted regarding Israeli losses in central and southern Gaza, especially in the Deir Al-Balah and Khan Younis areas.