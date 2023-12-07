loading…

Hamas’ military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades destroyed Israeli tanks in the Shujaiya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip. Photo/ via al-Mayadeen

GAZA – Military wing Hamas The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades released video footage late Wednesday showing its troops successfully ambushing the troops Israel in the Shujaiya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.

Quoting al-Mayadeen’s report, Thursday (7/12/2023), the Palestinian resistance forces infiltrated through the destroyed buildings without being detected, approaching the Israeli tanks, carrying the famous Yasin-105 anti-tank RPG. They saw three Israeli tanks and destroyed them with anti-tank missile fire.

The footage was released as Palestinian resistance groups continued to destroy Israeli tanks in other areas of the Gaza Strip. The al-Qassam Brigades are proud of being able to destroy Zionist tanks which are considered sophisticated with domestically made weapons.

Shujaiya has significance because it is the neighborhood where the Israeli army resides; Oron Shaul, captured in 2014. Additionally, it houses the Shujaiya Battalion, one of the main assault battalions within the al-Qassam Brigades.

From the video footage released, it can be seen that al-Qassam forces targeted Israeli tanks from inside destroyed buildings, destroying the vehicles and setting them on fire. They then targeted bulldozers passing through the area before attacking another group of tanks.

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday acknowledged the death of a first class reservist during ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip.

With the death of the Israeli soldier, the number of IOF (Israel Occupation Forces) casualties in the Gaza Strip increased to 10 people in the last 24 hours.

IOF has announced that the death toll of its troops has risen to 84 since their invasion of Gaza began, bringing the total death toll since October 7 to 408 personnel.

IOF revealed that a deputy company commander in the 53rd Battalion and a soldier in a patrol company in the 6261st Battalion, affiliated with the 261st Brigade, were both killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.

According to the Channel 13 correspondent, despite the brutal attacks in the area, the resistance of the Palestinian fighter group was persistent in facing the IOF attacks. They are armed with anti-tank and anti-armor ammunition.

