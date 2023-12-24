loading…

Israeli troops are seen near the Gaza Strip border, southern Israel, December 23, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – The Hamas group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Friday (22/12/2023) that its fighters targeted Israeli troops and vehicles throughout the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades also carried out direct attacks, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Al-Qassam Brigades' announcement was made in a separate statement published by the group.

It said fighters clashed with Israeli forces in eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza and detonated an explosive device, confirming direct casualties on the part of Israeli forces.

Other troops from the Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a group of five Israeli soldiers in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, with rocket-propelled grenades, and also launched direct attacks on Israeli forces.

In another statement, the Brigade targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier and a bulldozer in Khan Younis with Al-Yasin 105 anti-tank shells.

The Israeli army has not commented on the statement.

Fierce clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian resistance fighters have been reported in Gaza since the start of the Israeli army's ground operation on October 27.

Since October 7, the Israeli army has waged a brutal war in Gaza, resulting in more than 20,057 deaths and 53,320 injured people, most of whom are children and women.

This has caused massive damage to infrastructure and an “unprecedented humanitarian disaster,” according to Palestinian and international sources.

(she)