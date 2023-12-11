loading…

The Al-Qassam Brigades succeeded in massacring dozens of Israeli soldiers and destroying Zionist fighting vehicles. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, announced that they massacred 40 Israeli soldiers and destroyed 44 military vehicles in the last 48 hours. It was a heavy blow to the Zionist army.

“During the last 48 hours, Al-Qassam Mujahideen succeeded in destroying all or part of 44 military vehicles on all battle lines in the Gaza Strip,” they said via the Al-Qassam Brigade Telegram account, reported by Anadolu.

“Our mujahideen confirmed that 40 soldiers were killed and dozens of other Zionist soldiers were injured,” added the Al-Qassam Brigades.

How did the Al-Qassam Brigades launch attacks on Israeli soldiers? Al-Qassam Brigades used booby traps to destroy buildings, targeted Israeli field command centers, and used mortars and short-range rockets against areas where troops were massed.

However, Israel has not issued a statement regarding the announcement.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on December 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,229 injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following cross-border attacks by Hamas.

Israel’s death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200 people.

(ahm)