loading…

The al-Qassam Brigades massacred 10 elite Israeli soldiers in Shujaiya, Gaza. Israeli media described the horror as the Shujaiya catastrophe. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – Media-media Israel exposing the actions of the military wing Hamas The al-Qassam Brigades ambushed and massacred 10 elite Israeli soldiers in Shujaiya, Gaza, on Wednesday. One Zionist media outlet described the horror as the “Shujaiya catastrophe”.

On Wednesday morning, the Israeli military announced the names of nine elite soldiers from the Golani Brigade who were killed, as well as four others who were seriously injured. Not long after, the military updated the death toll for elite soldiers to 10 people.

“This is Shujaiya's disaster,” wrote an Israeli newspaper; Maariv described what happened on the battlefield.

The report explained that the elite soldiers killed in the ambush had been well planned by the enemy in the Shujaiya area.

The so-called “Shujaiya disaster” began when Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian resistance groups and an explosive device was detonated right in front of the Israeli troops, causing casualties among them.

When Golani Brigade rescue units were sent to support the troops and evacuate the wounded, they entered a building that was ambushed by the al-Qassam Brigades—resulting in additional casualties among the Zionist forces.

Another rescue team was sent to the scene, where more shots were fired, followed by explosions of explosives and grenades.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper also described the incident in the Shujaiya neighborhood as “dangerous”, which also resulted in the deaths of members of the 669 Golani Search and Rescue Unit.

According to the report, the deadly incident lasted more than two and a half hours.