GAZA – Fighting in several locations in Gaza was reported between Israeli troops and Palestinian armed groups both Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds.

According to Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, they attacked Israeli soldiers in the Jabalia refugee camp and al-Faluja area in the northern Gaza Strip. It left many Zionist soldiers defenseless and surprised by the sudden attack.

According to Al Jazeera, the Al-Quds Brigade, the military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said it bombed Israeli troops near a cultural center east of the southern city of Khan Younis. However, there have been no reports of casualties from the Israeli side.

Previously, the Israeli army claimed they attacked more than 250 Hamas-linked targets in Gaza in the last 24 hours.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected international calls to end the war in Gaza, describing such calls as inconsistent with supporting the war’s goal of eliminating Hamas.

Briefing his cabinet, Netanyahu said he told the leaders of France, Germany and other countries that they “on the one hand cannot support the elimination of Hamas and on the other hand pressure us to end the war, which would prevent the elimination of Hamas”.

More than 17,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza which follow a Hamas attack on October 7 that is said to have killed more than 1,000 people in Israel.

Then in the West Bank, at least 28 Palestinians, including a woman, were detained in several raids by Israeli forces. In the northern city of Tubas, 13 people were arrested after raids on several homes.

Several people were also detained in Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus and Ramallah.

Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank since October 7 have resulted in the arrest of more than 3,000 Palestinians.

At least 273 people have died in the region since the war began.

