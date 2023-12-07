loading…

Israeli soldiers are on tanks in battle against Hamas. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades announced its fighters had targeted 25 Israeli military vehicles in various areas of the besieged city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

The Safa news agency reported that the Palestinian resistance group said its fighters targeted eight Israeli military vehicles, three tanks, a military bulldozer and an army personnel carrier with Yasin 105 shells in the eastern part of the town of Khan Yunis, and killed a number of Israeli soldiers there including a special unit that consisting of eight soldiers.

The group’s fighters also targeted six Israeli soldiers with homemade Ghoul rifles, in the Al-Zana area east of Khan Yunis, wounding several of them.

Meanwhile in the northern part of the city, fighters targeted three military bulldozers, one tank and one personnel vehicle with Yasin 105 missiles.

Al-Qassam fighters also set a trap and blew up a house where soldiers were hiding, with barrel bombs and a number of TBG bombs, causing the collapse of buildings east of Khan Yunis.

Al-Qassam fighters also detonated a pre-prepared minefield with four anti-personnel bombs killing and wounding many soldiers east of the city.

Read Also

(she)