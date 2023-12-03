The legendary Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, makes it clear which is the most powerful character in anime/manga.

Neither Goku nor Vegeta! Then who? Before knowing Akira Toriyama’s words, you dare to comment on who is the most powerful in Dragon Ball, according to its creator.

First of all, we must recognize that Goku and Vegeta are the fundamental pillars of Dragon Ball, since their rivalry/friendship has caused them to want to become stronger. Although it also helps that more and more powerful rivals appear. However, his experience, ambition and sacrifice is no match for the strongest.

The most powerful is: Gohan.

Akira Toriyama has proclaimed that Gohan is the strongest warrior of all. In an interview, the creator of Dragon Ball made it clear that Gohan has reached unmatched levels of power, surpassing even Goku and Vegeta.

Something that Goku himself already said at the time when they faced Cell. Since his faith in his son was always unbreakable. Furthermore, it is assumed that the Saiyan race mixed with humans creates beings more powerful than what had occurred on his home planet.

The movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, also reveals how powerful Gohan can be, as after a time of detraining, he is forced to raise his power to stratospheric levels, unlocking his transformation into “Beast.” A spectacular scene that reveals the truth behind this warrior’s strength!

Beast Gohan

Toriyama himself has stated that Gohan “is stronger than anyone,” launching a direct challenge to the supremacy of Goku and Vegeta. The key to this unprecedented power? Gohan has chosen to train as a human warrior, moving away from his Saiyan heritage. This strategic decision seems to have been key to unlocking this new form, triggering a transformation that left fans speechless.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.