Akif wants to continue his double play between Nebahat and Suzan. It seems that the young man doesn't want to choose between his blonde whirlwind and his brunette storm and wants to be with both of them until the end.

They, for their part, want nothing to do with him after realizing his double life. The last one, Nebahat, who had hoped to return to the father of her children.

However, Suzan is clear. She doesn't want to see Akif again and she wants to divorce him as soon as possible.

The day finally arrives to end their marriage and Akif tries a thousand maneuvers to prevent it. He first tries to get them to arrive late and get her hearing suspended, and then he tells the judge that he is still very much in love with Suzan and that he does not want to divorce her: “I'm dying for her.”

The judge then rejects the signing of the divorce and postpones the session until both parties reach an agreement. Once again Akif has gotten his way!

However, Suzan is clear that, no matter how many obstacles Akif puts in her way, she will end up divorcing him. Will she get it?