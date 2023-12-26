Akif has been playing two sides for a long time between Nebahat and Suzan, the two women in his life. When one gets angry, he tries to win the other back and so on all the time.

However, it seems that the game is already over, or at least with Suzan. Akif did everything possible to delay signing the divorce with his still-wife and… he succeeded!

Furthermore, he pretended that he was going to jump from the top of a building if she didn't forgive him. It was of no use to her because Suzan is clear that she wants to separate from him forever.

Akif, sad to be aware of his defeat, drowns his sorrows in the restaurant he used to go to with Nebahat and to his surprise…there he meets her!

Doruk's parents start talking and it seems like Akif is speaking with his heart on his sleeve for the first time. The businessman tells his ex that perhaps it is destiny that insists on bringing them together again on the path of life.

“Since we are going to go together to the last stop, let's have fun together,” he tells her while adding that it is lucky that she is always by his side.

Nebahat tells him that whenever they start like this, they end badly later. Akif then tells him that they should let themselves go and not think about the consequences. Are Doruk's parents about to reconcile?