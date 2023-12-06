Although, before speculation arose, Mauricio Ochmann He assured that his breakup with Paulina Burrola It was on good terms, this Wednesday morning the version circulated that Aislinn Derbez would have been the trigger that led the couple to end their relationship, this because, supposedly, the actor’s ex-partner did not agree with the relationship so close relationship that he continues to maintain with his ex-wife.

It was until a few days ago that Ochmann confirmed to the press that, after more than two years of relationship, His courtship with the model Paulina Burrola had ended and, although he did not offer more details about the reasons that led them to make this decision, he stressed that he retains enormous affection for the young woman with whom, just a few months ago, he was on a trip to Europe to celebrate that the life had brought them together.

“Paulina and I are no longer together because that’s how things happen, relationships end and nothing, I wish her all the best and I love her very much and that’s it,” he told the press.

In those statements, he said he was single, but not alone, He highlighted that, although he does not currently have a partner, he has the company of his family, made up of his two daughters; Lorenza and Kailanias well as by his ex-wives, María José del Valle and Aislinn Derbez.

“I am very happy with my daughters and with my daughters’ mothers and my family…”, he highlights.

At that time, his statements did not cause surprise or commotion, since it is not news to anyone that the 46-year-old actor maintains an excellent relationship with his ex-partners, since over the years he stressed that the most important thing for him is the well-being of his daughters, so their priority is that they can observe harmonious treatment between all members of the family.

“TV Notas” published a story suggesting that Aislinn could have been the main cause of the breakup, since the magazine points out that a source close to Paulina and Mauricio revealed the alleged reasons for their breakup.

According to the magazine’s information, Burrola She never fully agreed with the constant communication between her boyfriend and Aislinn, but recently that discontent increased, since, apparently, the model did not understand the actress’s reason for going to Mauricio for any situation that arose. .

They also suggest that the trips they undertook together, while she was already Ochmann’s girlfriend, were the spark that triggered the breakup.

Two days ago, before this news circulated, Aislinn denied to the press any possibility that Paulina and Kailani’s father had broken up because of him, as he assured that the model agreed at all times with the mother and father relationship they sharedIn fact, she thanked him for being affectionate with his daughter during the time she was with the actor.

“Oh my God, nothing to do with it… I don’t get involved in those matters, I like her incredibly, she’s adorable, she always respects my daughter, she loved her very much, I’m very grateful to her for that, of course she doesn’t have nothing to do with it because she always agreed, she always knew that he and I were very close and, on the contrary, she took it with the best attitude, the best philosophy, she is wonderful, super open and loving. I have absolutely nothing bad to say of her,” he defended during an interview with “Ventaneando”.

The actress also confirmed that it is already a fact that she and Kailani will spend Christmas with Ochmann, as it was a promise that both made to the girl.

