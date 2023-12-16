For much of his career, Norman Bel Geddes dedicated himself to designing sets and putting together lavish shows for the Metropolitan Opera, Broadway and Hollywood. So it is not surprising that when at the end of the 1920s he decided to launch his own industrial design studio, works worthy of a science fiction film came out of his workbench. For ambitiousfor being creative and for an extremely provocative staging.

Passenger plane number 4 is the most graphic evidence.

Its name is not very evocative and hardly arouses enthusiasm now any more than it probably did in the 20s and 30s of the last century, when Geddes launched it; but the concept behind the Nº4 is so fascinating that it still surprises today, in the era of the Airbus A380 or the Starship and with the fresh memory of the gigantic Antonov An-225. The reason: although No. 4 remained on paper, its enormous size is still crazy at the gates of 2024.

An airplane with the soul of a transatlantic





What Geddes proposed was neither more nor less than building a titanic amphibious aircraft. nine plants, a wingspan of 161 meters and the capacity to transport around 600 people, including passengers and crew. A true colossus of the skies with which the American wanted to promote intercontinental aviation and offer an alternative to transatlantic ships.

Its technical specifications, models and plans and illustrations are still today, like a century ago, truly crazy. Airliner No. 4 was designed to measure 161 m in wingspan and accommodate 600 people, a whole mass that would be raised with the help of 20 1,900 HP engines supported by six reserves, although not all of them were necessary once the plane reached take off and was already in the air.

In case the ship encountered problems during its journey and needed to evacuate its passengers, No. 4 was also equipped with lifeboats and two seaplanes with folding wings, according to the Fly Away Simulation website.









The most fascinating thing about the aircraft's design, however, is its height and distribution, with nine decks designed to accommodate 451 passengers assisted by 155 crew members. The documentation from the Harry Ranson Center specifies that it was designed to be supported in the water with the help of large pontoons.

With such dimensions, the No. 4 aspired to be much more than an airplane. More than creating an aircraft capable of crossing the ocean, the goal of Geddes and engineer Otto A. Koller, who also embarked on the project, was to create an ocean liner capable of taking to the skies. For this purpose, No. 4 was conceived with the array of comforts that could be found on a ship of the time.

Its passengers had dining rooms, a solarium, a gym, a dance floor, a library, a concert hall… And its crew had little or no resemblance to those who work on our regular flights, no matter how sophisticated the airline and how expensive the ticket was. At their disposal the travelers had telephone operators, musicians, masseuses or manicuristsamong other exclusive services.

If the plane was different, the journeys were of course different. Simple Fying notes that the No. 4's proponents aspired to create an aircraft capable of flying from Chicago to London in 42 hours with a refueling stop in Newfoundland.

Perhaps the prospect of spending almost two full days on a plane is not very attractive today, but the goal when Geddes launched his idea in the 1920s was to gain ground on ships that took even longer to travel across the Atlantic. In just one week the No. 4 expected to complete three crossings.

Those who dreamed of seeing him take flight, including Geddes and Koller themselves, however, had to stay with the desire. The aircraft did not come out of the paper. Because it did not arrive, it did not even reach the prototype phase, although in 1929 Dornier managed to carry out a project similar in approach, although of much more modest dimensions, the Dornier DX, an impressive seaplane for the time with a wingspan of almost 50 metros and capacity for a hundred passengers.

From No. 4 we have the plans, the illustrations…

…and a technical sheet that would even today make the engineers behind the Airbus A380 or the enormous Skydweller solar ship pale, none of them with a wingspan of more than 100 m, a size that far exceeded the No. 4 dreamed of by Geddes .

Images: Harry Ransom Center and Wikipedia

In Xataka: In the 80s the US set out to create the best stealth surveillance aircraft. An “alien school bus” came out