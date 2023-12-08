Aviation sector, profits at 23.3 billion dollars in 2023

“US$23.3 billion in net profits for the airline industry in 2023 with prospects for further growth in 2024 to US$25.7 billion” according to annual data from IATA (International Air Transport Association). Important results that indicate how the sector is definitely emerging from the three nightmare years caused by the Covid pandemic, even if it is still far from the almost 30 billion dollars pre-pandemic.

2024 thus presents itself with equally good forecasts for global airlines, with total revenues up 7.6% to a record $964 billion. Record numbers also for the number of passengers, 4.7 billion people, an even higher level than the 4.5 billion recorded in 2019. An increasing trend also for flights: 40.1 million against 38.9 million in 2019. Although margins have been reduced to 2.7%, the profits achieved are much higher than IATA’s forecasts made six months ago (9.8 billion dollars).

The profits are a tribute to the resilience of the entire sector

The statements of the IATA President, Willie Walsh, were characterized by realism with some critical points. “After the gigantic losses of recent years, the net profit of $25.7 billion forecast for 2024 should be considered a tribute to aviation’s resilience. The speed of recovery has been extraordinary, despite the pandemic costing the aviation about four years of growth”. What can the sector expect in the short term? “From 2024 onwards,” the president confirmed, “the outlook indicates more normal growth in both passengers and freight, although the 2.7% profit is “well below what we expect.”

However, there was no shortage of words on the critical issues that companies have to endure. “Airlines will always compete fiercely for their customers, but they remain too burdened by burdensome regulation, fragmentation, high infrastructure costs and a supply chain populated by oligopolies.” Passenger revenues are expected to reach $717 billion in 2024, up 12% from $642 billion in 2023. Efficiency levels are high and load factor is estimated to reach 82.6 % in 2024 (82% in 2023).

Aviation sector, in 2024 people expect to travel more

But what do the passengers say? A recent survey carried out by IATA on travelers in November 2023 gave comforting indications. A third of travelers want to travel more than before Covid. 49% indicate that their travel habits are similar to before, while only 18% intend to travel less. 92% think they will fly more or the same in 2024.

The results relating to goods are decreasing (111 billion dollars) compared to 210 billion in 2021 but slightly up compared to 101 billion dollars in 2019. The airline sector, aware of the problem of carbon pollution, intends to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). SAF production could increase to 0.53% of total airline fuel consumption in 2024, adding $2.4 billion to next year’s fuel bill.

Despite these objectively positive results, according to IATA leaders, the aviation sector is still fragile and influenced by various factors. On the positive side, the decline in inflation, low unemployment rates and strong travel demand. On the negative side, China’s low growth with real estate still in the storm and youth unemployment showing no signs of increasing. Without neglecting the increases in oil prices resulting from the war in Ukraine. In conclusion, the companies are practically emerging from the crisis that lasted three years, but they still do not feel confident and strong enough to be able to declare that the moments of “turbulence” are completely over.

